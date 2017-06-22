Italy's Late Espresso-Maker Mogul Was Buried in a Coffee Pot

You've seen those iconic Moka coffee pots with their geometric design and shiny aluminum exterior everywhere from Pinterest apartment porn to literally everyone's wedding registry. That's thanks in large part to Renato Bialetti, who inherited the company from his father in 1947 and transformed the Moka stovetop espresso-maker into a household name. Sadly, Bialetti passed away on February 11 at age 93. But the life's work of the man who developed Moka's marketing strategy and cute, mustachioed mascot was honored in the most appropriate way possible: He was buried in a coffee pot.

As Italy's The Local reports, Bialetti's ashes were placed in a large-scale version of the classic coffee-maker he helped turn from an small-scale business into an international phenomenon selling over 330 million units worldwide. It seems Bialetti's children decided they'd trade burying him in the ground for burying him as grounds. At Monday's funeral, a priest blessed the makeshift urn as Bialetti was sent off to that great espresso bar in the sky. (No word on whether anyone accidentally tried to pour themselves a cup of the dear departed man at the wake.) The pot's final resting place will be in the family's tomb in Omegna. The next time you brew up a pot, take an extra shot for Renato Bialetti.

