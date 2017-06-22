Italian Lawmaker Wants to Mandate Wine Education for Kids

While most adults are trying to keep kids out of their wine cellars, Italian lawmaker Dario Stefano thinks it would be a good idea to swing the doors wide open – figuratively, not literally. He’s drafted a bill that would require all children between the ages of 6 and 13 to have an hour a week of education dedicated wine culture and history.

“We have more vines than churches,” Stefano was quoted as saying by Quartz, who also pointed out that not only is Italy the world’s largest wine producer (beating out France in recent years), but also employs about 1.25 million people and contributes heavily to the country’s $39 billion tourism industry. The Italian senator is hoping educating kids on wine will teach future generations about Italian heritage and encourage them to go into wine themselves.

Related: 5 Things You Don't Actually Need to Know About Wine

Stefano also stressed that he didn’t want to get into the details of actual winemaking, instead focusing on general education. “This is just an extra subject that will enrich the education of our students,” he said according to The Local. “We make children study music in school without expecting them to become musicians.”

Also, tasting wouldn’t be a part of the program, although Stefano said that “even if we were it wouldn’t be so bad.” Sounds pretty bad to me: Mostly because if you thought kids today were obnoxious before, imagine having to get wine tasting notes from them.