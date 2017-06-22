An Israeli Brewer Is Developing a Kosher-for-Passover Beer and You Can Help

Jews have to give up quite a bit during Passover. No pasta, no pizza, no Peeps doughnuts. But one of the toughest and most underappreciated Passover sacrifices is beer. Because it’s a liquid, it’s easy to forget that beer is made of gluten-rich grains, which are a big Pesach no-no. But one computer programmer-turned-brewer in Israel is out to change that. After he was diagnosed with celiac disease, Bryan Meadan started developing a gluten-free beer using quinoa and buckwheat. According the current crop of rabbis who decide such things, only the use of wheat, barley, rye, oats and spelt is chametz (not kosher for Passover). So a buckwheat beer could be just the ticket to your Passover drinking dreams. Bryan still worries about getting the official OK: “The rabbis may withhold certification because people will see observant Jews drinking Meadan beer on Passover and [could] think it’s OK to drink any beer.”

But, it will be close enough for the Jew writing this piece. And one thing we can all agree on is that nothing would wash down some dry matzo like a nice hoppy ale.

Currently, it doesn’t look like you can get Meadan beer outside

Israel, but Bryan is raising funds for a brewing facility that could produce Passover beer and a whole line of gluten-free brews. If you’re interested in contributing or just telling him what a good idea this is, you can do that here.

