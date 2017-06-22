Introducing Pop-Tarts-Inspired Beer

The biggest trend in beer is… mass market breakfast? Hot on the heels of the announcement that General Mills is helping out with both a Wheaties beer and the return of a Count Chocula beer, 21st Amendment Brewery has announced they’ll be honoring Kellogg’s with a Pop-Tarts-inspired brew.

Toaster Pastry India-style Rye Ale is set to be released later this year, created as a tribute to the former tenant of the San Francisco–based brewery’s new facility. 21st Amendment, who for a long time has kept up with demand by brewing their beer through an agreement with a producer in Minnesota, will be opening their own space in San Leandro on August 29 after taking over a building formerly occupied by Kellogg’s. In its former life, the new brewery was used to make Frosted Flakes and Pop-Tarts. Now the building will have more adult responsibilities.

Since the new Toaster Pastry brew hasn’t been released yet, not much is known about it beyond its name and its ABV, which will be a not-so-morning-friendly 7.6 percent ABV. It’ll also come in 19.2-ounce cans, a new size for the brewery.

At this point, if you’ve been planning on brewing a ham and eggs beer, you might want to release it quick. It’s probably only a matter of time before one hits the market.

[h/t The Consumerist]

Related: 5 Strange Ingredients Turning Up in West Coast Beer

3 Beer Cocktails for Your Backyard Drinking Pleasure

10 Great Breweries from America's Beer-Saturated Cities