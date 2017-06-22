Introducing Coffee Wine in a Can

The last time you were sipping a nice cabernet did you think to yourself, “this is great, but it would be so much better if it also tasted like coffee?” Well you are in luck. Friends Wine, which also produces cans of Strawberry Moscato and sangria, just released not one, but two coffee-wine beverages for your drinking enjoyment. You can choose from Chardonnay Coffee Cappuccino and Cabernet Coffee Espresso, which is described as “fresh cabernet grapes, espresso coffee, and a hint of chocolate.” The tasting notes are a bit redundant with the drink’s name, but who are we to judge? Both the red and the white versions are low-alcohol, only 6 percent, and come in 250ml cans (approximately two glasses).

You might think that coffee and wine might not make the best bedfellows. And we will not argue with you. Mixing the two sounds like the sort of thing your roommate convinces you is a great hangover cure on a Monday morning after you sleep through your alarm. But in a world that includes cocktails that taste like money, burger buns made of Eggo waffles and over $1 billion paid for Doritos Locos Tacos, maybe there is room coffee wine.

