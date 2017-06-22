Infographic: How 7 Countries Around the World Drink Coffee

June 22, 2017

For some people, drinking a cup of coffee is a purely utilitarian exercise to wake up in the morning. But for many more, the grinding, brewing and drinking of their favorite caffeinated beverage is an important daily ritual performed with extreme precision. And that ritual is practiced around the world in some very specific and occasionally odd ways. In Bosnia, they dissolve sugar under their tongue before taking a sip; in Ethiopia, the entire coffee process can take an hour. Should you find yourself travelling internationally, here are some things to remember before ordering a cup of coffee.

(h/t to foodpackaginglabels.net for putting together the infographic)

