Infographic: How 49 Kinds of Alcohol Are Made

Scientifically speaking, all types of alcoholic beverages are similar: Yeast turns fermentable sugars into ethanol, which humans consume orally and then suddenly we can dance.

But though the basics are always the same, the process can go down in any number of variations from beginning to end. And sometimes instead of dancing, we post regrettable tweets instead.

To break down all the different ways alcohol is made, WineBags.com put together an infographic called “The Compendium of Alcohol Ingredients and Processes.” The chart gives a quick visual overview of the fermentables and process in making 49 different boozy beverages from absinthe to wine, with all sorts of lesser-known drinks such as Horilka and Pulque in between.

It’s probably not enough information to get your home ouzo distillery off the ground, but it is a good place to start.

Take a look:







[h/t First We Feast]

