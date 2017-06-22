This Inflatable Irish Pub Turns Your Backyard Into a Bar

The traditional Irish pub, whether in America or in the home country, is nothing without the local history in which it’s rooted. But sometimes a quaint alehouse with a rich backstory just isn’t within convenient stumbling distance from where you are. That's where The Paddy Wagon Pub comes in. They’ll bring the bar to you. Taking a cue from those inflatable bounce houses at kids’ birthday parties, the Boston-based company rents out a blow-up version of an Irish pub, including the very real beverages for an authentic experience (okay, somewhat).

Related: WHY DOES EVERYONE LOVE AN IRISH PUB? THE BEST IN THE U.S.

The inflata-bar looks like a real pub inside and out, complete with brickwork, chimneys, a fake fireplace and light fixtures printed right onto the vinyl. Ah, just like back in Killarney! The large version fits 80 people, while a smaller version can host a more intimate affair. In addition to whiskey and stout, the Paddy Wagon Pub offers a full range of drinks and Irish fare including Shepherds Pie, soda bread and curry fries. Of course if booze and the sound of an air pump outside doesn’t quite fit the mood you’re looking for, they’ll also provide live music or DJs, Irish step dancers, a "pour your own pint" demonstration, and even some friendly wolfhounds you can pet and cuddle and—who are we kidding we’re going to rent one of these things just for the dogs!



UPDATE: It turns out you can rent a pub all over the U.S. here or buy one of these pubs for yourself!

[h/t Liquor.com]

Related: DOES GUINNESS ACTUALLY TASTE BETTER IN IRELAND?

THE MOST INSANE RESTAURANTS

