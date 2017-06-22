Indianapolis Brewery Making Meat-Based Beer for Dogs

According to the Indianapolis Star, Indianapolis has its first beer for dogs. It leaves you wondering what’s stranger: that beer for dogs is a growing craft beer market, or that this particular brewery wasn’t confident enough to say theirs was the only beer for dogs in the entire state.

Flat12 Bierwerks is a very dog-friendly place. “I think every employee here owns a dog,” said Valerie Green, the brewery’s marketing director. The brewery also runs a pet adoption and supply drive for a local shelter, which is where they’ll be debuting their new “Dog Brew,” called as “Flat12 Paws.”

The non-alcoholic, non-carbonated beverage is made from meat bones and trimmings donated from a restaurant next door to the brewery. Flat12 adds to that some carrots, potatoes and brewer’s yeast, then lets the mixture simmer for three hours. For the final step, the brewers mix it with beer wort before kegging the meaty drink. According to Flat12, the final product—which real humans have even tried—tastes like a soup broth. And supposedly their dogs love it.

For dog lovers in the Indy area, the dog brew will be available this Friday for $1 a bowl. I’ll be interested to see what the dogs have to say about it on Untappd.

Related: America's First Dog Café Hoping to Open in LA

7 of the Best Yappy Hours, A.K.A Happy Hours for Dogs

Cat Cafés? Try Owl Cafés Where You Can Live Out Your Harry Potter Fantasies