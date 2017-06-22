If You Like Pee-ña Coladas…This Cocktail Guide Is for You

Many of us are trying to work more mocktails into our drinking repertoire, but while you may be thinking of adding tonic and mixers, one guide will take you in a very different direction.

The Complete Urine Drinkers Cocktail Guide (available to download for free from bathroom fixture maker Plumbworld), sends up some classic favorites with spins like the “pee and tonic” or “Marga ‘pee’ ta." And they’re more than clever names. All the cocktails replace the liquor you may expect to find in the drinks with…urine.

Really. There are even video tutorials.

Something about a “peesco sour” sounds a lot less appetizing than the more traditional version of the drink. Still, it’s not as wild as it seems: Cultures, including Indian and Chinese, have been drinking urine for centuries for all sorts of health-related reasons. But no matter how old the custom, modern-day medical professionals do not think it’s the healthiest idea.

“Yes, it is true that there have been individuals in the past who have endorsed urine consumption as good for health. This, however, is not true. Most of urine is water and the other ingredients are large metabolites of cellular activity that as a byproduct needs to be cleared from the body,” says James L. Whiteside, associate professor obstetrics and gynecology and surgery in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine. “Drinking urine is not recommended even in most settings of survival (note the Army survival manual doesn’t recommend it). There is no health benefit to urine consumption and it would tend to dehydrate you because of its osmotic forces more than render benefit in this context.”

While we love experimenting with our cocktails, this isn’t an ingredient we’re quite ready to add to our bars. But it does suggest that maybe Bear Grylls should consider bringing a mixologist with him on his next trip into the Gobi, or wherever he spends most of his time.

