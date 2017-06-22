If There Was Ever Any Doubt, Wine O'Clock Starts at 6pm

Every hour is “wine o’clock.” That’s the whole joke. You can say “It’s wine o’clock!” at any time and then everyone giggles and everyone starts drinking wine. If someone says, “It’s wine o’clock!” and you respond by saying, “Actually, technically, I don’t believe it is,” you either need to cut back on your dad humor or stop being so uptight.

But jokes aside, a new study set out to determine what time is most commonly “wine o’clock” for the average person in the US – i.e. what time of day are people most likely to be drinking wine. Researchers at Enolytics, a firm that specializes in wine industry analytics, pulled 2.06 million pieces of data from Hello Vino, an app that is able to track when people are drinking (or at least when they are using the app). According to their findings, Enolytics says “the window of time during which wine consumers are most frequently engaging with, and most interested in, wine” typical starts around 4:45 pm and stops around 9 pm.

However, if you want to get down to brass tacks – and this is wine o’clock we’re talking about here so we want to get down to brass tacks – wine o’clock should be an hour right? And it should start at the top of the hour. That’s the whole “o’clock” thing. To that end, Enolytics states peak interest happens between 6pm and 7pm.

So there you have it. If you want to be uptight about wine o’clock, wine o’clock happens at 6pm. But come on: If you want to be uptight about wine o’clock, you’re missing the point of wine o’clock.

