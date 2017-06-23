This Is How You Open 5 Beers at Once

Noah Kaufman
June 23, 2017

We’ve had some fun opening beers before, but never as much fun as these jauntily-dressed Swiss men. The men, who, based on the links in their YouTube video, seem to come from the handwerkskollektiv woodworking shop in Zurich, figured out how to pop the caps of five beers simultaneously using nothing but rulers. Check out the video above if you’re looking for a good party trick. Do not check out the video above if you are looking for a good party outfit. Unless, of course, ugly double-breasted vests are your thing. 

