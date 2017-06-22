Way back in 2009, red-haired Canadian comedian and actor Derek Forgie had an idea. After an episode of South Park inspired Kick a Ginger Day, resulting in actual attacks, he proposed Kiss a Ginger Day. On this day, presumably people with red hair would get touched in ways that made them feel more loved, if not necessarily more comfortable. Now in its seventh year, Kiss a Ginger Day is one of those holidays built for the Internet and gives people an opportunity to profess their love for Prince Harry, Emma Stone and...Carrot Top, we guess.

But around here, we celebrate Kiss a Ginger Day a bit differently. We’ve never liked using “ginger” to refer to redheads, so we’ve focused on its other meaning. Here, some cocktails to help you toast a ginger (they might not want you kissing them anyway).

Use this easy ginger peeling hack to get the minced ginger you need for this colorful riff on a margarita.

This is a reinterpretation of a classic—and we mean really classic. Cocktail book author Jeff Holinger based his recipe on one from the 19th century.

Fresh ginger adds a little punch to the base of bourbon, St. Germain and ginger ale.

Cider and ginger pair perfectly for a cocktail that goes great with the colder weather.

Bartender Jacques Bezuidenhout thinks this sake, ginger and tequila combination is a great partner for sushi, in case you’re planning to have dinner with a redhead today before the ceremonial kissing.

Related: 3 Drinks to Make with King's Ginger

The Little North Dakota Office Responsible for Weird National Food Holidays

12 Easy Cocktail Recipes that Will Make You Look Like a Pro