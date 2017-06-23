How to Turn Girl Scout Cookies into Shots

The holiday season is cookie central—sugar, peppermint, gingerbread. But one major cookie group that's missing is the ones sold by the Girl Scouts. The first sales tend to start shortly after Jan. 1, but thanks to this helpful little video, you can indulge in Girl Scout cookies in an even more festive way: shot form!

Laura and Andrea from Mashable’s The Watercooler YouTube channel walk you through four classics: Trefoils, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos and Thin Mints. All the recipes are surprisingly straightforward; no need to be a master mixologist. And the primary purpose is to have some fun: Don’t expect these shots to taste like exact replicas—or to always go down smooth.

It’s fun if you’re looking to try something different at your next holiday party. Or if you just need something to carry you over into Thin Mint season.

Related: 12 Cereals that Will Give You a Sugar High in the Worst Way

The Girl Scout Cookie Geniuses Unveil Thin Mint Milk

The Definitive Ranking of the "Other" Girl Scout Cookies