How to Pick the Perfect Wine to Give Everyone on Your List

There are many excellent gifts you can give this holiday season, but you will never go wrong giving someone you care about (or someone you don’t) a nice bottle of wine. But as you wander the vast expanse of the wine shop, shelves stacked high with bottles of every variety, how will you figure out which one to pick?

Well, there’s a lot to think about. Fortunately our friends at Vinepair took care of all those considerations for you. Just weave your way through this infographic to figure out if you should be buying Super Tuscan for the boss or Riesling for the in-laws. As for all those family members who haven’t hit legal drinking age yet that still need gifts? We don’t know. We heard Bunchems are a thing. Would they like some Bunchems?

