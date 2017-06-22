Average Person Spends Two Years of Their Life Hungover, Finds Study

If you got hit with a hangover that lasted two years, you’d probably vow to never drink again. However, when those 700-plus days get spread out over a lifetime, turns out most people don’t seem to mind as much.

According to a poll of 2,000 people living in the UK conducted by British vitamin company Healthspan, on average, legal drinking age adults (that’s 18 and over across the pond) will wake up hungover about once a month. Calculated over a lifespan, the brand says this equates to a total of 724 days lamenting the effects of boozing – though hopefully the frequency of your hangovers starts to decline once you hit your 70s.

If just under two years of being hungover sounds worrisome, hopefully you’re not also in the group of about 5 percent of respondents who said they were hungover six or more times a month. At that point I don’t think you can even call it a “hangover”; I think you just call it “how you feel.”

Related: The Best Hangover Cures in the U.S.

Healthspan also asked about hangover cures, with the number one response being water. After that, the most popular answers were sleeping in, a shower, fresh air and painkillers. Hopefully those Brits are talking about Tylenol – which they call “paracetamol” – and not, say, morphine – which, if I understood the movie Trainspotting correctly, the Brits call “skag.” Interestingly, Bloody Mary isn’t mentioned anywhere in the article, leading me to believe that either the mix of vodka and tomato juice isn’t available in the UK or people there are just really worried about being judged.

Some good news for Americans, however: According to data from the World Health Organization, the average UK resident consumes 11.6 liters worth of pure alcohol a year while the average American only consumes 9.2 liters – leaving open the possibility that Americans may be hungover less than the average Brit. Though there’s also the chance that all that added experience means people in the UK are better at handling their booze.

[h/t Munchies]