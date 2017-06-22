How to Make the Perfect French Press Coffee

The French press seems like a simple enough contraption to use. Dump in some coffee grounds, pour in some water, push the plunger—boom: coffee. But just like any brewing method, there’s more nuance to it than that. Our friends at Counter Culture put together this helpful video with the precise amounts of coffee, water and time you need to make the ideal pot of French press coffee.

A few tips before you get started:

1. Get yourself a scale to weigh your coffee and water. It makes a big difference.

2. Always freshly grind your beans (medium-coarse for French press). No one knows how long those pre-ground bags have been there.

3. Filter your water. It’s the easiest way to improve the taste of your coffee.

Check out the video below for everything else you need to know.

Quick + Easy French Press Coffee from Counter Culture Coffee on Vimeo.

