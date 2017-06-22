How to Make the Most Precise Cup of Pour-Over Coffee

If you want to avoid the gross grounds that sit at the bottom of your coffee maker or a shocking amount of plastic in your garbage can from K- Cups, then you need to start making pour-over. The brewing buffs from Counter Culture put together a helpful video with the proper proportions for the perfect cup of coffee right down to the gram. Follow the instructions and we promise you’ll never use your Mr. Coffee again.

Quick + Easy Pour Over Coffee from Counter Culture Coffee on Vimeo.

Related Learn About Coffee by Eating Apples

Train Yourself to Be a Coffee Snob

FWx Goes to the East Village's Top Espresso Den