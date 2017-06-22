How to Make Bernie Sanders’ Official Cocktail

What’s the first thing that pops to mind when you think of Bernie Sanders? That’s right, tequila. The rumpled presidential candidate, who has been drawing larger and larger crowds over the last month, spoke in front of his largest audience yet this week. From a house party in a small apartment in Washington, Sanders addressed an estimated 100,000 people. Don’t worry, they weren’t all packed into a one bedroom—Sanders spoke via satellite to be people gathered for 3500 similar house parties around the country. But after the pontificating was over, Sanders treated everyone at the party to a custom cocktail—the Bernie Paloma. The drink was developed by Miguel Marcelino Herrara from D.C.’s hip cocktail spot, Barmini. And while Bernie Sanders doesn’t exactly seem like the type who throws back $17 cocktails (good on him for drinking Heady Topper), the drink that bares his name still sounds pretty good.

If you plan to vote for the Vermont Senator (or even if you don’t), here’s what you should toast with (per the NY Times):

The Bernie Paloma:

1/2 oz. Vermont maple syrup

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

2 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

2 oz. silver tequila

Garnish: “salt air,” which is sea salt, lime juice, water and Sucro, emulsified with a hand blender.

