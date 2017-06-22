How to Clean Your House with Expired Milk

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

Expired milk might sound gross—but turns out it has a secret cleaning use. Here, how to get some extra mileage out of that sketchy 2 percent that’s a couple days past its expiration date.

What you need: Expired milk that has neither an odor, nor is coagulated.

What you do: Soak a rag or paper towel with it, then wipe down marble, lacquered or wooden surfaces (like backsplashes, countertops and butcher block kitchen carts). Follow up with a damp cloth.

Why it works: Milk’s acid fights dirt and grime, but the overall substance will leave surfaces moisturized and lustrous.

Will my house smell like milk, though? Nope, as long as you remember the crucial final wipe-down step.

