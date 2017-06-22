How to Clean a Keurig

This post originally appeared on PureWow

Colombian…French roast…Sumatran…hot chocolate…You’ll run just about anything through your beloved Keurig. But how often do you clean that sucker?

What’s that? Never?

Here, the right way to do it, two or three times a year.

Step 1: Take apart any removable parts (the reservoir, the K-Cup holder, etc.) and rinse them in soapy water.

Step 2: Use an old toothbrush to scrub away any remaining coffee gunk in the holder.

Step 3: After putting the machine back together, fill the reservoir halfway with white vinegar and run the machine through two cycles (with no K-Cups in the holder, obviously).

Step 4: Fill the reservoir with water and run two more no-coffee cycles--or until the whole thing stops smelling like vinegar.

Step 5: Rejoice! Your Keurig is no longer disgusting.