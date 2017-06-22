This Holiday Season, Give the Gift of Homegrown Prosecco

If you like gardening almost as much as you like a good glass of wine, get ready for your next project. The Gluttonous Gardener's Grow Your Own Prosecco Gift Crate is everything you need to grow a grape vine ready to be made into prosecco. Plus, with the kit's included instructions and recipes, pretty much anyone with a bit of patience and a love of wine can do it.

You might be thinking, "But there's no way that my back yard is the right climate for that kind of thing. It's not like I live on a vineyard." No worries at all. As long as you have a large pot, you have everything you need to grow your prosecco grapes. After all, these Gluttonous Gardener grapes were chosen specifically for their ability to grow in a variety of climates.

And prosecco isn't the only delicious drink that the Gluttonous Gardener gives you the chance to make. Their lineup also includes a kit to make your own Crème De Cassis, one to make sangria, one to make white wine, one to make cider, and even one to grow an entire little vineyard. On the other hand, if you're not that into drinks but you still love gardening, they've also got kits to make your own chili sauce, blueberry jam, a kit to grow your own coffee, and, especially useful if you've already grown your own prosecco, a kit to grow herbs that will help you recover from your resulting hangover.