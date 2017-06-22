Here’s How Much a Beer Costs All Over the World

Beer can make an excellent financial barometer when you’re travelling. Once, I landed in Rome and paid $12 for a Peroni. The Euro was strong; and I knew this was going to be a pricey vacation. I greatly preferred grabbing a can of Aguila for a buck on the streets in Cartagena.

Travel website GoEuro recently evaluated the average price of a beer in 75 cities around the world, creating their 2015 Beer Price Index. Looking at the “five most commonly imported beers as well as the main local beer,” the company determined the average prices of a 330ml beer at supermarkets and bars. (For bars, they specifically culled prices from three major hotel chains – Hilton, Best Western and Holiday Inn – which likely drives up the average a bit, but at least manages to create a standard across different countries.)

Krakow, Poland, and Kiev, Ukraine, came in as the cheapest. Both Eastern European cities sold beer selling for just $1.69. With prices that low, it might almost be cost effective to schedule only away matches for your next beer pong tournament.

On the pricier side of things, Geneva, Switzerland, is the most expensive place to grab drink; the average price of a beer there is $6.44. Somehow though, that feels better than going to Oslo, Norway, the city with the most expensive supermarket beers. There, you’re shelling out $3.50 per beer at the store. Someone needs to send the Norwegians some Busch Light.

The statistics on American cities offer a few surprises. Los Angeles, at $4.69 came in cheaper than Chicago, Boston, San Francisco or Miami. Unsurprisingly, New York sells the most expensive beer in America at $5.30, which makes it the fifth most expensive city on the list. If you’re really cost conscious, I have some bars in rural Wisconsin I’d recommend over any of these six cities (though you might have trouble finding a Hilton).

You can find a sortable and searchable list of the cities, already converted into US dollars, over at the Wall Street Journal’s Speakeasy blog and below:

Related: Choosing a Session IPA for Your Marathon Drinking Session

Meet the Man Running One of the Best Little Breweries You've Never Heard of

FWx Beer Hacks: How to Open a Beer without a Bottle Opener