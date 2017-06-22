Here Is the Newest ‘Game of Thrones’ Beer

The highly-anticipated sixth season of the Game of Thrones TV series will return to HBO this April. Whether the even more highly-anticipated sixth book in the series will arrive before then is still unknown – though considering that fans have waited over four years, I think anyone who was holding their breath is already dead.

But though George R. R. Martin’s writing doesn’t operate on a tight schedule, at least Brewery Ommegang is on top of things. The Cooperstown, New York brewery that specializes in Belgian styles has announced they’ll be releasing their sixth Game of Thrones-themed beer in March, just in time to have it ready for drinking during the season premiere. And they say they’ve upped production, which will hopefully mean that finding one of these brews far easier than figuring when the hell winter is actually going to come.

This time around, Ommegang is releasing Seven Kingdoms Hoppy Wheat Ale, a beer they’re describing as “a marriage of a traditional Belgian-style wheat and a hop-forward American ale – but unlike so many of the marriages on the show, the resulting hoppy wheat is pleasant, playful and inspired.” The brew will be available in 750-milileter bottles and on draft (for those of you who have to go to a viewing party at a bar because you’re jerk friend won’t share his jerk HBO GO account with you).

Keep in mind, though, that Ommegang typically only produces these beers for a limited time, so if your plan is to wait until the season is over and then binge drink while you binge watch, you should stock up beforehand.