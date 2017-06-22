Here Are the Most Popular Liquors in Every State

Americans are into whiskey. It makes sense: That wonderful whiskey variety known as bourbon is our country’s best known native spirit. But according to recent data, not everyone in the States likes to drink their whiskey the way their forefathers did. In a state by state breakdown, Jack Daniels is battling for the crown of most discussed brand with, of all liquors, Fireball.

The social drinking app BARTRENDr—which appears to have been named by a wordplay-loving tech guru who couldn’t figure out how to use his caps-lock button—recently analyzed posts and photos from its 700,000 users to determine the most popular liquor brand in every state.

In 42 states, whiskey took at least a share of the top spot (five states had multiple brands tied for the lead). Only Colorado (Bacardi), Connecticut (Patron), Massachusetts (Hennessy), New York (Hennessy), Oregon (Jose Cuervo), Virginia (Grey Goose), Washington (Patron) and Wisconsin (Captain Morgan) went completely against the whiskey grain (pun!).

Among the whiskeys, Jack Daniel's and Fireball found themselves on equal footing, with each being listed as most popular in 15 different states. Most of the other names on the list were some of your usual suspects: Crown Royal, Evan Williams and Jim Beam, though South Carolina stood out for their love of George Dickel.

Of course, the Achilles’ heel of these findings is that they rely solely on the data from an app that may skew toward younger partiers and people who, unlike your author, don’t consider “social drinking” sipping amaro with his cat.

Regardless, the data does speak to the exploding popularity of Fireball over the past few years. I’m sure Jack Daniel would have a thing or two to say about that.Most Popular Liquor in Every State | Create infographicsImages and info courtesy of Business Insider.

[h/t Business Insider]

