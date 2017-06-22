Here Are the Best Ways to Get Caffeinated on National Coffee Day

Tomorrow, September 29, is National Coffee Day. The origins of this caffeine-fueled day remain a bit unclear: A few years ago, the best explanation the site Mental Floss could muster was that “an annual bean-themed event began in Japan in 1983” and the U.S. caught on “as early as 2005.” However, the ramifications are clear: Free coffee!

Looking to score an awesome deal on a cup of joe? Here are some of the best deals we've found. A word of warning: It’s a long list. But hopefully each free cup comes with enough of a caffeine jolt to power you to your next destination. (Also, keep in mind that whole “participating locations only” thing, lest you blame us because you hit up a shop of coffee scrooges.)

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: 50 percent off iced coffee drinks

Coffee Beanery: $1 for any size fresh-brewed coffee

Cumberland Farms: Text the phrase FREECOFFEE to 33733 to get a coupon good for a free coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts: One free medium cup of Dark Roast coffee

LaMar’s Donuts: One free 12-ounce coffee per customer—plus a free travel mug while supplies last

Krispy Kreme: One free 12-ounce cup of coffee and a free original glazed doughnut

McDonald’s: One free small coffee (participating regions only)

Original Brooklyn Water Bagel C.: One free Cold Brewsta coffee with any menu purchase

Peet’s Coffee & Tea: One free small cup of Peet’s Major Dickason blend coffee with any food purchase

Pilot Flying J: Check the company’s Facebook page for an online coupon worth one free 16-ounce cup of coffee

Sheetz: One free cup of coffee

Stewart’s Shops: One free coffee per customer after 3 p.m.

Wawa: One free coffee in the size of your choice

[h/t TIME, USA Today, Mass Live, Delish]

