The Green Smoothie To Help You Recover This St. Patty's Day

The Kitchy Kitchen
June 22, 2017

Yes. I like piña coladas. And also getting caught in the rain. But it's the middle of March and I'm attempting to limit my intake of creamy cocktails. So I've created a rich, healthy smoothie version. The avocado adds a lovely creaminess to the whole thing and the kale gives it a bright green color perfect for sipping on St. Patrick's Day. Enjoy! 

Greena Colada

Ingredients

  • 1 cup almond coconut milk
  • 5 leaves kale
  • 1 1/2 cup pineapple, chopped with skin on
  • 1/2 medium avocado, chopped 

Pop everything in the blender, and puree thoroughly. This drink is best enjoyed immediately!

For more from food enthusiast and cookbook author Claire Thomas go to The Kitchy Kitchen.

