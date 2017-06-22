The Green Smoothie To Help You Recover This St. Patty's Day

Yes. I like piña coladas. And also getting caught in the rain. But it's the middle of March and I'm attempting to limit my intake of creamy cocktails. So I've created a rich, healthy smoothie version. The avocado adds a lovely creaminess to the whole thing and the kale gives it a bright green color perfect for sipping on St. Patrick's Day. Enjoy!

Greena Colada

Ingredients

1 cup almond coconut milk

5 leaves kale

1 1/2 cup pineapple, chopped with skin on

1/2 medium avocado, chopped

Pop everything in the blender, and puree thoroughly. This drink is best enjoyed immediately!

For more from food enthusiast and cookbook author Claire Thomas go to The Kitchy Kitchen.

Related: Beyoncé and Jay Z Know Their New Orleans Daiquiris

Now You Can Drink at Jay Z's Bar During Your Layover

Jennifer Aniston Gives Us the Details of Her Signature Breakfast Smoothie