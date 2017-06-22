Green Day Launches Its Own Coffee And Has the First Compostable Pods

After penning a successful rock opera and scoring a spot in The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, there isn’t much left for a punk band to do. So why not start a coffee company?

Sure, members of the band Green Day launching their own coffee venture doesn’t make the most sense. But it doesn’t not make sense either. You can only play three chords for so long before you long to do something more. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and bassist Mike Dirnt have decided that coffee is their next act.

What makes their new company, Oakland Coffee Works, unique isn’t so much the coffee, but the packaging: Green Day members boast that their brand will be the first to use fully compostable, mass-produced bags and pods. “I’ve been drinking coffee all these years, I looked at the coffee bags and realized they’re all landfill,” Dirnt told the Financial Times (the most punk rock of all the financial newspapers). “It was astonishing to me. I hope that the big companies out there step up to the plate too.”

Apparently, though partially compostable bags have existed in the past, getting a compostable “degassing valve” was a problem until Oakland Coffee Works teamed up with a Brooklyn-based company called UrthPact that was able to nail that final piece of the puzzle.

The coffee is currently available on Oakland Coffee’s website for $12.99 a bag. The compostable K-cup version is slated to come out in late January. As for new Green Day music, well, it sounds like they have plenty of access to the caffeine necessary to get that job done too.

Related: Creator of the K-Cup Thinks They're Bad for the Environment

11 Best Indie Coffee Shops in America

9 NSFW Coffee Mugs to Keep on Your Desk