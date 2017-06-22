Grab a Drink at This Bar Designed by Director Wes Anderson

You love his quirky approach to filmmaking; now Wes Anderson is bringing his unique vision to a bar in Milan. It features everything you’d want in an aggressively high-minded space: Called Bar Luce, “the seats, Formica furniture, floor, veneered wood wall panels and the range of colors employed are reminiscent of Italian popular culture and aesthetics from the 1950s and 1960s, echoing artistic decisions Anderson made years earlier for his short film ‘Castello Cavalcanti,’” says the bar’s official site. “Other iconographic sources have been equally inspirational, notably two masterpieces of Italian Neorealism, both set in Milan: ‘Miracolo a Milano’ (Miracle in Milan, 1951, Vittorio De Sica) and ‘Rocco e i suoi fratelli’ (Rocco and His Brothers, 1960, Luchino Visconti).”

The space also has an old-school jukebox and even a Steve Zissou-themed pinball machine. “While I do think it would make a pretty good movie set, I think it would be an even better place to write a movie," Anderson said. "I tried to make it a bar I would want to spend my own non-fictional afternoons in.”

The café is part of the new Fonda Prada, which Wired describes as “the fashion house’s new art and culture complex.” Sounds like a great place to plop down and watch an illegally downloaded version of the new Avengers movie on your laptop!

