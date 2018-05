The next daring adventure for FWx's GoPro Cappuccino Cam is the Lower East Side location of the Girls-famous Café Grumpy. Barista Amanda Ventresca is at the controls in this clip.

Nominate your favorite coffee bars on Twitter using #FWx @foodandwine. Your dreamy barista could get the Cappuccino Cam next.

