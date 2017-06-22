You Can Set All Your Pit Stops in Google Now

Pit stops are a natural part of any trip whether it’s hitting up In-N-Out on the drive up to San Francisco, popping in for a coffee during a weekend errand, or grabbing a beer on your way into work. (Cough.) But if you’ve been using Google Maps to navigate journeys on your iPhone, slipping in these small stops has been a hassle. Until now.

Yesterday, Google announced its Maps app would have a new feature for iOS devices that allows user to easily add in detours to their routes. For the record, those Google-loving Android types have already had the feature since October, but don’t let that bother you iPhone users. (I’m pretty positive you won’t.)

On Maps official blog, Google explained how the feature works: “When you're in navigation mode, simply tap the magnifying glass at the top right corner of the screen to see a menu of helpful options for places you might need to stop at, like gas stations, grocery stores, or restaurants. If the drop-down options aren’t what you need, you can tap the search icon or use voice commands to search by specific name or category to find what you’re looking for.”

As an added bonus, the search results also include the ratings for the places you’re looking at. Now you just have to hope those helpful raters mentioned something about the cleanliness of the restroom.

Related: Google's New "Plan a Trip" Feature is Changing the Way You Search

