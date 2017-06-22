Get Free Champagne and Break a World Record at the Same Time

When it comes to things that are better when they’re free, Champagne is at the top of our list—with island vacations and Prince tickets. And on Thursday, Feb. 12, down in the depths of the Fulton Street subway station in New York, free Champagne will be flowing.

Wedding website The Knot—the one that every single one of your friends used for their wedding—has decided that it wants to break the record for the world’s biggest toast, which exists and was set when 515 people raised a glass on a train ride from London to Brussels in October. To do this, The Knot will be giving out free bubbly to anyone who wants to take part at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Unfortunately, the free Champagne will be limited to people who can actually get to Manhattan for the Thursday event. But if you want in, just RSVP by the end of Tuesday to prdept@xogrp.com. And a very big cheers.

Related: Legends and Myth: The History of Champagne Sabering

8 Bubbly Cocktails Guaranteed to Make Your Guests Happy Drunk

Man Breaks Record for Most Expensive Starbucks Drink Ever