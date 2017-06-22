Get Drunk Like a Wizard at This 'Harry Potter'–Themed Bar

Though it may not serve butterbeer, firewhisky or gillywayter, The Lockhart will still make all your Harry Potter drinking dreams come true. This Toronto-based bar is chock-full of Harry Potter tributes, from potion bottles to a framed neon sign of the series' last line, "All was well." And it's got the drinks to match the decor, boasting cocktails like the Shacklebolt and Ludo's Debt. Though it's hardly been open for two weeks, The Lockhart, named for nobody’s favorite Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, is hugely popular.

Aside from the drinks, which even the most casual Potter fans should get, the Lockhart plays coy with their Hogwarts allusions. Founder and self-proclaimed Hufflepuff Matt Rocks made it clear that The Lockhart is trying to avoid being a “flash in the pan” bar that panders to the Potter-obsessed (there is already a place for that). It's a genuinely cool bar that just happens to be full of references to the series. Of course, there are legal issues there too. As Rocks said, "I’m not trying to rip anyone off, I just love the books. It’s more of an homage than trying to infringe on their copyright."

That said, located at the crossroads of Dufferin and Dundas, The Lockhart definitely sounds like something straight out of Hogsmeade. For more, you can follow the magic on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

