Get Cozy When You Donate a Coat Thanks to Maker's Mark

If there's one thing I look forward when the temperature drops, it's the onset of bourbon season. Whether mixed with nog or just sipped slowly by the fire, it's pretty much like putting Christmas in a glass (and a great way to survive family get-togethers around the holidays). With everything bourbon has given us, isn't it time we give something back? This December, Maker's Mark has teamed with One Warm Coat, a non-profit that collects and distributes new or used coats to anyone in need, free of charge. In its twenty-two years of existence, the organization has provided over four million children, women and men with a way to keep warm.

To promote the effort, Maker's is sending the Give Cozy, #GetCozy truck around the country to collect your gently-worn coats and in return, treating you to some hot cocoa and Maker's bottle-shaped gingerbread cookies. The truck is stopping in cities across the country, but you can also make donations at some liquor stores. Those without a coat to give may donate $5 via their mobile phone by texting "COAT" to 80100.

If you're in New York City, the Get Cozy truck will be near Madison Square Garden and Penn Station from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 9th. Future stops are as follows:

Hoboken, NJ December 10

Philadelphia, PA December 11 – 13

Baltimore, MD December 14 – 16

Washington, DC December 17 – 19

Louisville, KY December 28 – 30

Stopping by the truck will also allow you to get your hands on some tiny, adorable coats and scarves that are perfect for festively dressing your own bottle of whiskey. Sadly, no bourbon tastings will be happening at the truck itself, but you could definitely pour your own at home as a reward for doing a very good deed.

