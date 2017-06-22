George Costanza–Themed Bar in Australia Is Real and It’s Spectacular

George Costanza, Jerry’s neurotic sidekick on the show Seinfeld (as if I needed to tell you that), never appeared to be much of a drinker—but if the character ever decides he wants a tipple, he now has an entire bar just for him outside of Melbourne, Australia.

During the final days of 2015, Fitzroy, Australia, became home to George’s Bar—a pub dedicated to everything George Costanza. There’s a Costanza-inspired cocktail list (featuring drink names like “The Summer of George”), Seinfeldian toasties (an “Art Vandelay” features double cheese) and even two George quotes on the doors as you enter (of all Costanza’s notable quotes, the owners went with “It's not a lie if you believe it” and “Everyone must like me, I must be liked”). Of course, the walls will be adorned with plenty of Costanza-themed art and photos. And as an added touch, there’s even a Frogger arcade machine, a nod to the episode “The Frogger” from late in the show’s run. It’s not a classic George moment, but it’ll have to do.

“We came up with the name George's and worked backwards, concept themeing it,” said co-owner Dave Barrett. “George Costanza suits a bar in a lot of ways. The humor around George works.” Apparently, actor Jason Alexander, the man behind the character, agrees. He tweeted out his support of the bar not long after it opened, writing, “I may not have an Emmy, but I got me a bar in Melbourne, Australia.” In my opinion, Alexander scored the better of those two options. No one is getting drunk from a statuette.

Still, Barrett admits that opening a themed bar can be a bit of a risk. “Cheesy bars in Melbourne aren't really a thing,” he said. Maybe so, but I think New York City’s Will Ferrell–themed bar is still alive and kicking, so hopefully comedian-themed bars will turn out to be more a Seinfeld than a Bob Patterson.

