'Game of Thrones' Fans, Your Beers Are Returning

Exactly when the TV show Game of Thrones will return is still up in the air. HBO currently has season six of the popular fantasy series scheduled for the very vague date of spring 2016. If you’re waiting for the books to return, well, here’s wishing you even better luck with that. Using a bit of scientific extrapolation, The Washington Post slated the next novel for a release around 2017—if fans are lucky.

But if you’re looking for the return of the Game of Thrones beers, lucky you. Brewery Ommegang and HBO just provided a specific date for that: this September.

Ommegang began making Game of Thrones beers back in 2013 with the release of an Iron Throne Blonde Ale. Unsure of how popular the product would be, they only produced the brew in limited supplies. Same with their second GoT beer, Take the Black Stout, meaning many fans missed out on these inaugural two beverages.

So they’re bringing ‘em back, rereleasing the aforementioned Iron Throne Blonde Ale and Take the Black Stout. Think of a rerelease as the closest thing beer has to featuring old episodes on HBO Go. “We heard from so many fans who were disappointed about missing the first two Game of Thrones beers,” Josh Goodstadt, HBO's vice president of global licensing, said in a statement. “The popularity of the beers has grown right alongside the popularity of the show, and we are thrilled to give these first two brews a second turn in the spotlight.”

Both beers will be available across the country late next month. Look for them on draft, in 750 ml bottles (for about $10 a pop) or in limited edition gift packs that come with a commemorative glass. You can even save them for a toast when the shows and books finally return—though I don’t know whether a blonde ale will hold up that long. You’re probably better off trying to cellar the stout.

