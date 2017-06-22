FWx Labs Video: Making a Lime Cloud

FWx Labs is our division devoted to testing the highest-tech cooking gear and exploring the geekiest food concepts. In this edition, our friends at Future Food Studio in Toronto have found an excellent addition to your summer beer: the lime cloud. Using a specially designed vessel, FFS hits liquid with ultrasonic waves that can transform it into a flavored cloud. They have successfully pulled off mint, cinnamon, even a hot dog-flavored cloud. But we like the lime on top of a cold beer.

more cool projects from Future Food Studio on their Instagram.

