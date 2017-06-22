FWx Beer Hacks: How to Save a Frozen Beer

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

If you are like us, then at some point you've committed the cardinal sin of forgetting beer in the freezer. The simple act of placing a bottle in frigid temperatures is not, in and of itself, the worst thing you can do—we all want cold beer as fast as possible. But absent-minded people are often left with solid, undrinkable beer just when it's wanted most. 

Fear not, FWx’s resident beer guy Ethan Fixell has a strategy for making the  best out of frozen beer.

Watch the video above for all the details.

