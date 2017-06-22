FWx Beer Hacks: How to Pour the Perfect Beer, Which Includes Foam

Many a casual beer drinker often bemoans a foamy drink. It's unclear where this aversion comes from but it probably has to do with the fear of missing out on a little extra alcohol. If you’re part of that group, listen up: You want a noticeable amount of head on your beer. If you don’t believe us, let our beer guy Ethan Fixell explain exactly how much foam you want, why you need it and how to get that perfect pour in the latest episode of FWx Beer Hacks.

