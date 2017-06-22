FWx Beer Hacks: How to Open a Beer Without a Bottle Opener

Maybe you’re tailgating, maybe you’re on a picnic, maybe the kitchen drawer is just too damn far away. Regardless of the particulars, you’ve almost certainly found yourself at a point in time with a cold beer in your hand and no bottle opener nearby.

In this first episode of FWx Beer Hacks, our resident beer expert Ethan Fixell has got you covered with four easy ways to pop the top off your bottle. Learn them, love them and drink up.

