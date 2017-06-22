FWx Beer Hacks: How to Open a Beer Without a Bottle Opener

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

Maybe you’re tailgating, maybe you’re on a picnic, maybe the kitchen drawer is just too damn far away. Regardless of the particulars, you’ve almost certainly found yourself at a point in time with a cold beer in your hand and no bottle opener nearby.

In this first episode of FWx Beer Hacks, our resident beer expert Ethan Fixell has got you covered with four easy ways to pop the top off your bottle. Learn them, love them and drink up.  

Related: What Your Favorite Beer Style Says About You 
Engineers Can Alter the Hoppiness of Your Beer in Seconds 
Bathe Yourself in Beer at this Exclusive Spa

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up