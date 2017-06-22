FWx Beer Hacks: The Fastest Way to Chill a Beer

FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

Imagine if you will that someone has come to your house and brought with them a delicious six-pack of your favorite beer. Chances are good that it came right off the shelf and it is unfortunately nowhere near an appropriate temperature for drinking. Fortunately our resident beer guy Ethan Fixell has a trick that will cool your beer down in just seconds. Watch him work in this new episode of FWx Beer Hacks. 

