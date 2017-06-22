Free Starbucks For Life is Back

Even if you don't like Starbucks you have to admit, they're definitely… um… er… well, they're everywhere. Chances are good you'll spend at least a few minutes of the holiday season inside one, whether it's to enjoy the nutty goodness of a Chestnut Praline Latte or just to use the bathroom. But for fans of the coffee kingpin, especially those wielding their beloved gold membership cards, the holidays might get a little bit merrier as the Starbucks for Life promotion returns to stores today.

Through January 11, 2016 any member of the chain's reward program will receive a credit with each purchase that can be redeemed to play a game on the Starbucks for Life website. (Website? Seriously? A game that gives you free Starbucks sounds like 10 million downloads in the app store easy.) Each play is a chance to win instant prizes, like bonus member points or another game piece that goes on your game board, which can then give you a chance to win a week, month or year of free Starbucks. Although, based on the rules it might actually be less complicated to just scam Starbucks. The grand prize is, of course, Starbucks for life.

And what does Starbucks consider a lifetime? 30 years of one free item per day. Based on the most expensive possible drink once a day, the value comes to just over $1 million. With that much caffeine and flavored syrup coursing through your veins, 30 years could be pushing it. Might I suggest renaming the promotion "Starbucks 'Til Death?"

