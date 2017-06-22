Free Tall Drinks is Starbucks’ Gift to Everyone This Season

Whether the cups are red or green or not Christmas-y enough doesn’t really matter when the drink is free. Starting today, Starbucks’ 10 Days of Cheer will see 100 different locations giving away tall espresso drinks for free until January 2nd. The catch is that there will be a different 100 stores involved in the promotion each day, so thrifty/thirsty fans can check here for the daily list.

From 1pm-2pm a “Pop-Up Cheer Party” will occur at that day’s lucky locations, which are announced that morning. Other giveaways will include gift cards and discounts, so if you’re not looking for a midday jolt you still may want to stop by. Tis’ the season of giving, and with a no-cost coffee it might even be the season of forgiving when they get your name wrong.