A Brewer Is Giving Out Free Beer When It Rains In London

When it’s sunny out, you always hear people ask, “Why would you want to be holed up in a dark, dingy bar on such a beautiful day?” So when it’s cold and rainy, that’s your local pub’s time to shine! The people at the Fuller’s clearly understand this point: For most of the month of February, the British Brewery is giving out free pints every time it’s raining in London.

According to the brewery’s website, scoring your free pint as a part of its #WhenItRainsItPours promotion is pretty simple. First, you have to follow London Pride pale ale, Fuller’s best known beer brand on twitter. Each day, the London Pride account will feature a live Periscope feed aimed at a street corner in London. When the feed shows rain, followers are told to “tweet us and ask for a free pint” using the #whenitrainsitpours hashtag. Fuller’s will then PM the first 2,000 valid entries a code for a free pint redeemable at your nearest (participating) Fuller’s pub. The brewer runs somewhere around 200 pubs, mostly in the south of England.

Related: THE 25 MOST IMPORTANT CRAFT BEERS EVER BREWED

Of course, restrictions do apply. You can only get one code per person, per day, and only between the hours of 11am to 11pm (or 6pm on Sundays) from now until February 26. And according to the official rules, the only beer the code is good for is London Pride as opposed to one of Fuller’s tastier brews like their Quintessential British Pale Ale or Oliver’s Island Golden Ale.

Still, I guess when it comes to free beer, beggars can’t be choosers. And come the cold, wet, short days of February in the UK, most people are focusing on quantity over quality anyway.