A Brewing Company Is Rewarding Blood Donors with Free Beer

Enjoying a brewski after donating blood may not be the wisest decision, but we're not in the mode of turning down free beer. And Texas' oldest craft brewery, Saint Arnold in Houston, is offering gratis drinks to those with big hearts who aren't afraid of needles.

In partnership with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, Saint Arnold will give blood donors a Commit for Life taster glass, as well as four tokens for free drinks at the brewery.

If you give blood anytime between Jan. 30 to Feb. 20 (just in time for the Super Bowl!) you can redeem your beer between Feb. 13 and March 4. Oh and you must be 21 years-old to participate (obviously).

But it sounds like saving lives just got even more rewarding.