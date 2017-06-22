A Free App to Map the Cheapest Beer in New York

To make up for a long day, there are few better salves than a cheap pint of beer. So there is nothing worse than walking away from an after-work bar feeling ripped off. A new app called Price Per Pint aims to help you avoid that situation. Created by a student from Baruch College, the program maps out Manhattan bars by neighborhood with numbered pins representing the cheapest beer on the menu. Since the lowest-priced beer may not be something you actually want to drink—we usually have to be in a certain mood to down three $1 PBRs—you can tap each pin to get more menu info. Special deals are highlighted in real time.

The app is free for iPhone and Android users and the creators are working on expanding into all five boroughs of New York with price updates twice a year. Other cities should take note. Let the endless happy hour begin.

