Foster's Isn't Actually Made in Australia and It's Getting Sued Over for It

Foster’s famous tagline is “Australian for beer,” but if you travel to Australia, you’ll notice one product is conspicuously absent: Foster’s. Down under, the Aussies love their brews, but you’re more likely to see a wild wallaby than a draft line of America’s best known Australian beer.

So it’s not surprising that Foster’s is the latest target in what has become a string of lawsuits against beers that aren’t actually brewed in the country they purport to be from. Two Anheuser-Busch InBev brews were the first to fall with the beer behemoth paying out settlements and agreeing to be more transparent about the actual brewing location of the not entirely Japanese beer Kirin in January and the not-so German brew Beck’s in June.

Now, SABMiller is under the gun after plaintiff Leif Nelson filed a lawsuit in Brooklyn Federal Court alleging that the company misled consumers into believing the Foster’s purchased at American liquor stores and bars is still imported from Australia when, in reality, it has been brewed in Fort Worth, Texas since 2011.

If recent precedent is any indication, Nelson may win this suit – though different brands do employ different labeling tactics, so it’s possible Foster’s could wiggle its way out of this one. Either way, if you really want to drink like an Australian, maybe try your hand at the Victoria Bitter claw machine. It’s still a relatively boring mass market beer brand, but at least people in Australia actually drink it.

