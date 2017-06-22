The Flask Light is the Future of Drinking in the Great Outdoors

We can all agree that flashlights are great. They’re useful when the power goes out or when there’s a raccoon situation that needs investigating or when you’re camping and need to find your way to the nearest bush in the middle of the night. That said, the one complaint we keep sending to flashlight companies is that their products don’t help us get drunk. Finally, someone seems to have read our emails.

Available for pre-order through VSSL’s Flask Light Kickstarter (which is already fully funded with 20 days to go), the undercover-drinking accessory is available in army green or steel. Each flask comes fitted with two collapsible shot glasses, a bottle opener, compass cap, 10-ounce compartment for the beverage of your choice and an LED lantern light. A pledge of $70 or more will get you the flask and the comfort of knowing you’ll never be caught in the dark or sober again.

