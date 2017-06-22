Finally, An Acceptable Way to Get Some Summer Sangria Flavor Any Time of Day

No matter how seasonally appropriate it might be, it's not a great idea to carry a bottle of sangria with you everywhere you go. But if you want uninterrupted access to that fruity taste that's pretty much a synonym for summer, now you don't have to. Ice Ball Flavor-It water bottles allow you to infuse your water with any fruit flavors you want, making it the sangria of hydration.

To use Flavor-It, chop your fruit up, place it in the silicone ice ball infuser, and freeze the ball. When you're ready to hit the road, just put the ball in the water bottle and you're good to go. If you don’t have time to wait for your fruit to freeze, the company AdNArt has you covered with a larger-filtered model of Flavor-It.

If you would in fact rather day drink than hydrate, AdNArt has you covered there too. They have more varieties of wine tumblers and portable wine glasses than you could possibly imagine, from an I © Wine insulated tumbler to a totally unbreakable collapsible wine glass. They also sell a to-go keg growler and beer bottle-shaped beer tumblers.

Just remember, if you're going to be drinking from your portable keg all day, stay hydrated with some deliciously Sangria-ish water.

