‘Filthy’ Coffee Shop Cleans Up Its Name

If you have a sense of humor that skews profane, then you’ll probably love the name of Adrian Jones’s coffee shop “Fuckoffee.” Unfortunately, British law doesn’t love the name quite as much. Jones received a letter threatening legal action if he didn’t get rid of his curse word–filled new sign.

But Jones had another trick up his sleeve: an asterisk. The shop owner simply replaced the “U” in “Fuckoffee” with the more legally sound “F*ckoffee.” “[The lawyers] will no doubt not be happy their authority is being questioned,” someone from Fuckoffee told Mashable. “Legally, now the word fuck has been censored, there is little they can do.”

According to the Daily Mail, Jones originally only intended to use the new name temporarily as a joke, but since the shop has seen a 20 percent increase in sales and worldwide publicity from the name, he’s decided to keep it. You can’t censor genius.

Now we wait for the inevitable spinoff, “Shitea.”

